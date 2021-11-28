Web portal launched in Nellai to monitor waterlogging

Madurai :

“Tirunelveli and other parts of the district received heavy rainfall in recent days causing inundation in low lying areas,” Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu said on Saturday. To analyse complaints concerning rainwater inundation from people, the facility was introduced to make them easily access the portal for quick remedy.





“Water logging issues could not be handled practically. The affected people from water logged localities could take photos and send it through the portal for necessary action. Since the launch of the portal from Sunday night, 65 complaints were received and 25 such complaints have been sorted out,” the Collector said. “With a total of 1,105 tanks, almost all tanks have touched 70 percent of its capacity. Special teams were also monitoring tanks to check any breach and sandbags were also being maintained adequately,” Vishnu said.





Meanwhile, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj on Saturday said, “to prevent breach in the surplus channel of Kadamba tank in Kurumbur, 23 loads of boulders, four loads of M-sand packed in gunny bags and gravel were placed over it on Friday night.”





Citing these, he thanked Kurumbur farmers and officials from Rural Development, Revenue, PWD for having worked through the night. Apart from these, a surplus channel of Vellur tank near Adichanallur was let into Tamirabarini river to avoid breach of Kaalvai, Appankulam and Vellur tank.