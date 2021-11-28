103 sovereigns robbed from jeweller’s house in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

N Karuppannan (60), residing at Madha Koil street in Perambalur, was running a jewellery and textile shop at Perambalur-Elambalur road. On Friday night, Karuppannan staying in the house at Madha Koil street while his wife Parameshwari and daughter Renuka were sleeping in another house in the same locality. It is said, Karuppannan was staying awake as his son Anand was coming home from Tiruchy.





Suddenly, three masked men entered the house and took the almirah keys from him at knife point and took away 103 sovereign jewels, Rs 10,000 in cash and nine kilogram of silver. They escaped with his car worth Rs 10 lakh. After they had fled, Karuppannan passed on the information to the police. The SP S Mani and other officials rushed to the house and conducted an inquiry.





The finger print experts and sniffer dog were put into action. Based on the complaint, the Perambalur police registered a case and are investigating. Four special teams led by DSP Sanjeev Ku have rushed to Salem and Tiruchy districts as a part of their investigation.