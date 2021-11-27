TN Domestic Workers Welfare Trust, PCVC create awareness on gender-based violence

Chennai :

Self-help group leaders and 45 women tenement staff recently participated in an awareness session in Perumbakkam that was aimed at creating awareness on gender-neutral parenting and violence prevention through 'I am Dhwani' by PCVC.





'I am Dhwani' is a flagship violence prevention program by PCVC that is working on a series of community-driven awareness sessions that strengthen basic understanding of gender, relationships and violence.





Sangeetha K, Manager of Outreach and Networking at PCVC said that there is a specific tool designed for these awareness programmes to make the participants understand violence, sexual abuse, gender understanding and other related topics. "We are working on 16 days activism programme to bring out and talk on gender-based violence survivors through artwork. There have been several instances of mental abuse and financial abuse among domestic workers and we present real-life instances to them that understand such scenarios better," she said.





The representatives of women self-help groups associated with the programme said that many of them are unaware of different forms of violence and abuse that are considered normal and these sessions will help them to handle and raise their voice against the same in day-to-day life. Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Workers are also to join hands with the organisation to participate in the session as part of the programme.