High Court asks TN govt's reply on plea challenging recognition of private schools

Chennai :

Justice M Dhandapani had passed the direction to the State to submit its response within two weeks on a plea by All India Private Educational Institutions Association represented by its general secretary K Palaniyappan.





The petitioner wanted to quash a government order dated 12.11.2021 withdrawing the earlier order passed on 2.09.2994 issuing permanent recognitions to private schools.





“As per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Act, 1973 and the Rules framed thereunder, there is no such provision which can be invoked for restricting the recognition to certain years. In Tamil Nadu, the temporary recognition is granted with a rider that it should be renewed each and every year. Such a stand is arbitrary, unreasonable and unconstitutional action,” the petitioner submitted.





He further contended that the government should issue permanent recognition and it is always open to inspect the institutions if on any complaint received or even periodically which is always open and take appropriate action invoking section 12 of the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulation) Act.





On recording submissions, the court asked the Secretary, School Education Department, Director, Directorate of School Education Department, and Director, Directorate of Elementary Education to file their counter within two weeks.