Stalin meets Governor Ravi, urges to send anti-NEET Bill for President's nod

Chennai :

An official statement from the State government said, “Considering the uniqueness of the impact (of NEET) on medical admission in TamilNadu, the chief minister today (November 27) personally met the Governor and urged him to immediately send the Bill passed by the State Assembly to the President for getting his assent soon.”





Stalin has met the Governor in the backdrop of the Opposition criticising the ruling DMK for achieving little progress on the NEET issue since the passage of the Bill in the State Assembly. The State Assembly had passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill 2021 seeking to provide an exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET in UG medical admission on August 13, 2021. The Bill was subsequently forwarded to the Governor to get the assent of the President. However, nothing was heard of the Bill since then.





The State government had passed the Bill based on the recommendation of Justice A K Rajan committee, which proposed alternate admission methods to eliminate the adverse impact of NEET on socially backward rural and poor urban students in the state, after eliciting views of various sections and data pertaining to medical admission in TamilNadu.















