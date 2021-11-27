Rain continues to wreak havoc across Delta dists

Thiruchirapalli :

Rough seas and fisheries department warning forced over 2 lakh fishermen to keep away from the sea.





Low lying areas across the region faced inundation woes and the Dindigul-Tiruchy Highway was blocked due to heavy flow of water. Many places at Karumandapam in Tiruchy were marooned. Residents complained that due to encroachment of major storm water drains in the district many residential areas were flooded. Hip-level water was flowing in several pockets across Tiruchy. Rescue personnel swiftly evacuated the people from such affected to the relief camps.





In Nagapattinam, torrential rains accompanied by strong winds caused damage to properties and uprooted trees. Sources said that several trees were uprooted in areas like Thiruvenkadu, Vanagiri and Perunthottam and power supply was suspended.





Meanwhile, rainwater entered several low-lying areas in Tiruvarur and a flood-like situation prevailed at old bus stand, Kamalalayam area and South Veedhi. Patients undergoing treatment at the maternity centre at Vijayapuram were taken to safer places after water entered into the ward. On information Tiruvarur Collector P Gayathri Krishnan visited the spot. Huge motors were brought to the centre and water was pumped out within an hour.





Around 10 houses in Pudukkottai, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts were damaged. Since the people were evacuated well ahead of rains, there was no loss of life, said the sources.





Thuraiyur lake full after 16 yrs





The PWD-controlled Periya Eri in Thuraiyur attained its full capacity after 16 years on Friday, thanks to the monsoon rains. The excess water from Periya Eri was flowing into Chinna Eri near the Thuraiyur bus stand.





The 285-acre Periya Eri with a storage capacity of 1.77 million cubic metres irrigates an ayacut of 223 hectare in Thuraiyur taluk in Tiruchy district.





Meanwhile, residents from nearby villages tried to go close and have a look of the brimming Periya Eri. Following this, the police erected barricades and stopped the residents at a distance. A team of police personnel has been posted at the spot to prevent people from approaching the water body and a continuous announcement cautioning about the lake’s situation was also made in the nearby areas. Collector S Sivarasu inspected the lake as it started overflowing on Friday. He was also overseeing flood prevention activities in different parts and advised PWD officials to closely monitor water bodies across the district. Meanwhile, water entered Sengattupatti, Keerambur and Sikkathambur villages and the people from these villages were safely evacuated.





National College declares holiday for 15 days





Since there has been heavy rains in Tiruchy, the National College, located at the Dindigul-Tiruchy highway, which had been engulfed by water, had declared holiday for 15 days.