COVID-19: Tamil Nadu logs 746 new cases, 11 deaths

Chennai :

As many as 11 more deaths were notified in the State, taking the total number to 36,443. Coimbatore reported the highest of 3 deaths. As many as 759 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,79,130.CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 746 new COVID cases on Friday, taking the total to 27,23,991. The highest of 113 cases were recorded in Coimbatore, while Chennai logged 103.





