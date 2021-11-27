Rampant graft in temple property dealings: Madras HC

Expressing dissatisfaction over the actions taken by authorities against illegal possession of temple properties, the Madras High Court held that corrupt activities were rampant in dealing with temple properties either at the instance of temple trustees or government authorities.
Chennai:
“Great souls donated their hard-earned money to religious institutions with a greater expectation that their donations will be utilised for the benefit of the temple and devotees. If their wishes are not honoured, no doubt, the competent authorities and the trustees of the temple are not only committing a sin but also infringing the right of the minor deity,” Justice SM Subramaniam said.
The court also charged that the authorities were colluding with the illegal occupants of the temples for extraneous reasons.
Justice Subramaniam was hearing a plea by KA Shreedharan, a lessee occupying a property belonging to Makaliamman temple in Coimbatore. The petitioner prayed for a direction to the department to furnish a copy of an order directing him to pay revised rent. However, the court held that the petitioner was possessing the property despite the agreement expiring in 1965. His effort to extend the possession of the property to his son can never be allowed, said the judge, directing the temple authorities and the department to initiate proceedings within three months.
The judge noted that the court never would encourage the practice of litigative possession of temple properties by third parties. “These litigative processes and practices are increasing one way or the other to prevent the competent authorities from exercising the powers conferred under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act and Rules,” he added.
Plea challenging recruitment by HR&CE’s college rejected
The Madras High Court on Friday rejected a petition challenging the recruitment process followed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) to appoint assistant professors for Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur.
A division bench of Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy held that the petitioner’s decision to move the court against the recruitment process was delayed and could not be entertained this time.
The judges said this based on a submission by government pleader P Muthukumar, pointing out that the interview process for recruiting assistant professors for the college set up by the department was completed on October 18 itself. “Subsequently, we have issued the appointment orders to the successful candidates on October 22,” he added.
The petitioner had argued that the HR&CE Department did not issue any notification calling candidates to apply for the assistant professors’ positions in the arts and science college in Kolathur. “The HR&CE failed to disclose the number of vacancies for the post of assistant professor in that particular college. Also, they have not followed the reservation policies. The department also made a condition that only Hindus could apply for the position, which is against the law. Therefore, the notification issued for the recruitment should be declared invalid,” the petitioner submitted.
