Rampant graft in temple property dealings: Madras HC

Chennai :

“Great souls donated their hard-earned money to religious institutions with a greater expectation that their donations will be utilised for the benefit of the temple and devotees. If their wishes are not honoured, no doubt, the competent authorities and the trustees of the temple are not only committing a sin but also infringing the right of the minor deity,” Justice SM Subramaniam said.





The court also charged that the authorities were colluding with the illegal occupants of the temples for extraneous reasons.





Justice Subramaniam was hearing a plea by KA Shreedharan, a lessee occupying a property belonging to Makaliamman temple in Coimbatore. The petitioner prayed for a direction to the department to furnish a copy of an order directing him to pay revised rent. However, the court held that the petitioner was possessing the property despite the agreement expiring in 1965. His effort to extend the possession of the property to his son can never be allowed, said the judge, directing the temple authorities and the department to initiate proceedings within three months.





The judge noted that the court never would encourage the practice of litigative possession of temple properties by third parties. “These litigative processes and practices are increasing one way or the other to prevent the competent authorities from exercising the powers conferred under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act and Rules,” he added.



