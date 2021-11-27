SSLC marksheets to carry medium of instruction now

Chennai :

Students who have completed their studies in Tamil medium from Class 1 up to the educational qualification required for the employment, will be eligible for availing reservation under the Tamil Nadu appointment on a priority basis in the services under the State of Persons Studied in Tamil Medium Act, 2010.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that at present the Class 10 board exam marksheets carry only the tenth standard medium of instruction of students. “Therefore, job-seekers find it difficult to produce proof of Tamil medium studies from Class 1 as there are several formalities involved,” the official said. “Similarly, many students who have studied in different schools were facing difficulties to go to each school for getting the proof,” he added. The official said the management of schools was instructed to immediately update the medium of instruction of the students from Classes 1 to 10 in the Education Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting government, schools, teachers, and students.





“If the Class 10 marksheets have the medium of instruction from Class 1, there will not be any room for irregularities in producing the proof,” he said adding “it will be easy for recruiting agencies like Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for getting proof with regard to the medium of instruction in a single certificate”. He said the updation of students’ medium of instruction details in the EMIS will be completed before the notification of the board exam schedule.





Stating that the authorities were also discussing whether to print the name of the schools in the Class 12 board exam marksheets so that students of State-run schools, who will be availing 7.5 per cent quota in the professional courses, will be benefited, the official said: “This year many eligible government school students faced issues to get transfer certificate, which would carry the status of the schools”.