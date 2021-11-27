Tamil Nadu aims to become numero uno for data centres

Chennai :

Stalin participated in the 20th edition of CII Connect 2021, an International Conference and Exhibition on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). In the meeting, Stalin spoke about the IT development in TN. “High speed internet with 1 TB speed is provided for 12,525 village panchayats in Tamil Nadu under BharatNet scheme. The internet service will result in delivery of quality digital services, education, development of telemedicine, availability of government services and the services of educational institutions. These will lead to the development of rural areas which inturn will make TN the hub of IT,” the CM said.





The Data Centre policy aims to promote Tamil Nadu as an ideal investment destination and the government would adhere to providing power, land and connectivity infrastructure for data centres, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to Data Centre developers to boost investment, it said. The policy also promotes use of renewable energy in the data centres for day-to-day operations and appropriate institutional measures have been created along with a supportive technological framework. Tamil Nadu is a leading hub for Data centres and is poised to become the Data Centre capital of the country. According to the policy, the domestic data centre market is expected to touch USD 1.5 billion by 2022 with a 11.4 per cent growth. The focus on data centres was in the backdrop of the state’s prowess in manufacturing of electronics, electrical equipment such as server systems, mobile device handsets, tablets and storage devices. “Through this, the state provides a ready, built and well-established supply chain for Data Centres to integrate with and scale within TN,” the policy said.





Tamil Nadu offers an inherent advantage for data centres with high submarine cable network connectivity, extensive information technology and ITeS infrastructure, technically qualified workforce, among others, it said.



