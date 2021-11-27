7,296 new posts created for healthcare workers in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The Minister said, as announced in the assembly, new staff nurses and health inspectors would be appointed as per the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin and employment orders of 4,848 nurses and 2,448 health inspectors will be issued.





“There are more than 12,000 nurses and health inspectors who have already worked temporarily for the past 1.5 years. Of these, 4,570 nurses and 1,646 health inspectors will be recruited through the medical selection board. The CM has also extended the tenure of those already in office till December,” Subramanian said.





He added that the government can’t hire all of them permanently. After consultation with the Health Secretary and officials, these employees will be awarded 20 marks.





He urged health inspectors and nurses to not trust intermediaries as the government is trying to make the appointments with transparency and respective district officials will make the appointment orders. More than 6,500 people have been transferred with transparency.





The Minister also announced that the State health department will be launching ‘Nammai Kaakum 48’ to provide essential free medical care for accident victims for 48 hours. The scheme is being planned in collaboration with the Department of Highways and the department of transport. Stalin is scheduled to launch the project by December 15 that will cover 609 hospitals, including about 204 government hospitals.





“Accident hotspots were identified and 405 private hospitals have been selected in such locations. All the facilities required for treatment will be provided in these hospitals, regardless of which area they belong to. The government will provide Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of an individual. Already 124 emergency ambulances are in operation and the number will be increased to 300,” the minister said.