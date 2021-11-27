Work on to provide rope cars at 5 temples: Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram gave the submission before the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu.





The bench directed the State to consider the representation given by the petitioner, advocate B Jagannath, who prayed for a direction to set up rope car facilities for all 33 temples in Tamil Nadu that are located on hillocks noting that the facility would help the elderly, children and people with disabilities.





Responding to the plea, the AG informed the court that the government had allocated Rs 1 crore to conduct a feasibility study for rope car facility in Tiruchy Malaikottai, Tiruttani in Tiruvallur, Tiruchengodu in Namakkal, Tiruneermalai near Chennai and Thirukkazhukkundram in Chengalpattu. The government was considering the possibility of establishing the facility at Sholingur and Ayyan Malai temples, he added.





Rope cars are not required in some of the temples, as the hills on which they are situated are not very high, he said, noting that bus services were available at those places.