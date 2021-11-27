EPS urges state govt to build houses for Salem cylinder blast victims

Coimbatore :

“As they all hail from poor family background, the government should either build them new houses or extend financial assistance to build houses on their own,” he said after visiting the spot in Karungalpalayam, where a cylinder blast claimed the lives of six people. He also visited those injured and undergoing treatment in Salem GH. Nearly, 12 persons are still undergoing treatment. Earlier, Palaniswami received applications from cadres intending to contest in the urban local body polls. The party has called for applications to be submitted between November 26 and 29. In Coimbatore, former AIADMK minister SP Velumani raised apprehensions that the DMK may arrest him before the urban local body polls. “The police carried out a search in 60 places, including my house out of vendetta politics. Police are harassing us under the pretext of inquiry. I have received information that police may arrest me before the polls,” he told reporters.



