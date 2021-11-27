Karur MP Jothimani withdraws protest after written assurance from Collector

Karur MP S Jothimani who was on a relay protest against the District Collector for reportedly failing to organise special camps for the differently abled, withdrew the protest after assurance from the government on Friday.
Thiruchirapalli: Jothimani commenced her sit-in on Thursday demanding Collector Dr T Prabhusankar to organise a special camp for the distribution of equipment to the differently abled persons. She alleged that the Collector was deliberately avoiding to hold the camp. Even after the Collector held talks with the MP, she continued her sit-in till Friday afternoon. Jothimani along with a few party workers stayed back at the Collectorate. Meanwhile, on Friday around 2 pm, Prabhusankar along with the DRO Liyagat Ali held a discussion with Jothimani and assured her to organise the camp. As the MP insisted on a written assurance, the Collector later handed it over to her. Jothimani withdrew the protest after it.
