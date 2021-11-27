Farmers from Thanjavur walk out of grievance day meet protesting delay in crop loan disbursal

Farmers from Thanjavur staged a protest during the grievance redressal meet on Friday demanding fast disbursal of crop loans.

Thiruchirapalli : The grievance meeting held in Thanjavur was chaired by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver. As soon as the meeting commenced, the farmers from Thiruvonam taluk led by the Taluk Farmers Welfare Association Secretary VK Chinnadurai said that there are as many as 27 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies functioning under Uranipuram Central Cooperative Credit Society which serve the farmers from Rajalividuthi, Vettukootai, Thaligai Viduthi, Poovalur and Urinjiya Viduthi villages. However, the farmers who applied for crop loans with these societies have been running from pillar to post for the past three months. “We have raised the issue to the officials several times but in vain,” said Chinnadurai and the farmers led by him sat on the floor demanding loans. The Collector pacified them and assured to initiate action but the farmers staged a walkout condemning the unwarranted delay.