Karur public nab chain snatcher after 25-km chase

Thiruchirapalli :

Pullama Naickar (57), a resident from Alangaripatti near Kulithalai went to a shop near his house on Desamangalam-Perur Road on his bike. A duo, who came on a bike, in the guise of enquiring about an address suddenly sprinkled chilli powder and snatched his two-sovereign chain before fleeing the spot.





Pullama Naickar raised an alarm and four persons in the vicinity started chasing the chain snatchers. While on the run, the snatcher in the pillion again sprayed chilli powder, but the four chasers, who were riding on two-bikes, were undeterred and continued to tail them.





When they were nearing Sivayam branch road on Kulithalai-Manapparai Main Road around 25 km away from the crime spot, residents overtook the duo and managed to catch one of them, while the other gave the slip.





They then brought him to Kulithalai and handed over to the police. The police identified him as Girinathan (44) from Ramji Nagar in Tiruchy. Several theft cases were pending in various police stations against Girinathan. Police have launched a manhunt for his associate. Police lauded the brave attempt of the people.