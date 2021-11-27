Man held for hoax bomb threat to PRS Grounds in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

Police said the staff in police control room received a call on Thursday midnight and the caller threatened that a bomb will explode shortly in the PRS Grounds. Soon, the sleuths of bomb squad and a sniffer dog were pressed into service.





After several hours of thorough search, the police confirmed it to be a hoax call. A special team of police tracked the caller to Puliakulam area. The Race Course police picked up Mohan Gandhi, 48, a daily wager on Friday.





The police were on their toes as the special team investigating the sensational Kodanad case had quizzed the estate manager Natraj in the PRS Grounds.





Meanwhile, the hearing in Kodanad case has been adjourned to December 23 by District judge-cum-Chief judicial magistrate of Udhagamandalam C Sanjai Baba after police sought additional time for inquiry.





The judge also declined bail for two accused C Dhanapal and R Ramesh for the second time.





On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.