BJP urges state govt to reduce fuel price

Chennai :

“The BJP-led Centre has slashed the price of diesel by Rs 10 and Rs 5, but the DMK government continues to be hesitant in reducing the value added tax on fuel. The DMK in its election manifesto had said that it would reduce the cost of diesel, petrol and LPG cylinder by Rs 100, but after forming government the DMK is ignoring it,” BJP functionary and former deputy mayor Karate R Thiagarajan said while addressing the BJP cadres.





Referring to a column that appeared in DMK organ Murasoli targeting BJP leader JP Nadda, Thiagarajan asked the DMK to be a little bold and do productive politics against the BJP rather than writing substandard news articles in the party organ.





Terming the DMK as a party that changes its stand now and then, Thiagarajan said that the DMK will give a picture as if they are playing Opposition against the BJP, but this is not the fact. If you go to Delhi, you can spot the DMK MPs and former DMK ministers waiting to greet senior BJP leaders. “Hello ji, how are you ji, please tell me ji… this is their body language in Delhi, but here in Tamil Nadu they pretend as if they are fighting against the BJP leadership,” Thiagarajan said inviting peals of laughter from the BJP cadres.





State BJP president K Annamalai last week announced state-wide protests urging the DMK government to reduce state tax on petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices.



