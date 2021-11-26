Female elephant, two calves run over by train in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

According to the forest department, the elephant aged around 25 years along with its two female calves had tried to cross the tracks near an area identified as ‘Thangavel kaatu moolai’ in Madukarai forest division, when a train bound to Chennai from Mangalore knocked them down.





The incident happened around 9.05 pm. In the impact of the mishap, all the three elephants were killed. On receiving information, the forest department officials and staff from railways rushed to the spot. It is to be noted that the trains were instructed to be operated at a minimum speed on the section due to frequent elephant crossings.