TN Governor underscores Constitution's significance in governance

Presiding over the celebrations of 'Samvidhan Divas', known as Constitutional Day, held at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor underlined the great contributions of leaders towards making of the Constitution after the country became free. ''The task was to create a document that could address the present and future need of the rich diversity of India while retaining the basic oneness of the country,'' he said.





The event was held as part of celebrations of 75th year of India’s Independence, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsov', a Raj Bhavan release said.





Ravi urged the people to understand the Constitution's importance in the nation's governance. ''The Preamble of the Constitution of India is the soul of it.'' He added that Indian Constitution is ''unique and differs from any other constitution of any other democratic country in the world.'' The Governor urged the citizens to remind themselves ''on this auspicious day for our total commitment to it.'' Ravi read the Constitution's preamble in English and officials and staff of Raj Bhavan including police and para-military personnel joined and followed.





Officials and staff of Raj Bhavan read the preamble of the Constitution in Tamil as well The Governor recalled that the Constitution Day, being celebrated across the nation, is to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 which came into force on 26 January 1950.