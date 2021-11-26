70 per cent excess rainfall recorded this Northeast monsoon

Under the influence of recurrent above normal rainfall activity, Northeast monsoon seasonal rainfall from 1st October, 2021 to 25th November, 2021 has been largely excess, with more than 70 per cent of average rainfall. Almost all districts except Madurai have received excess rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon.
Chennai:
Issuing an orange alert, the Regional Meteorological Centre stated that heavy rain is expected at a few places with isolated very heavy rain over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.
Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places and yellow alert is issued over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
