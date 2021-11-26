70 per cent excess rainfall recorded this Northeast monsoon

Chennai :

Issuing an orange alert, the Regional Meteorological Centre stated that heavy rain is expected at a few places with isolated very heavy rain over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kallakurichi.





Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places and yellow alert is issued over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Madurai, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.