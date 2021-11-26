TNPCB to promote ECOmmute in schools to cut down air pollution, carbon footprint

Chennai :

The participant schools shall collect details from all high school students in the prescribed format and submit their names to TNPCB. The students have to opt for walking, cycling, using public transport, e-cycle, e-vehicles, school bus or private van, to commute from home to school. The scheme entails provision of awards and certificates for ECOmmute schools, students.





The TNPCB will also conduct surprise checks to check if the institutions meet the required criteria. The verification process will be completed by February 28, 2022 and the names of the schools will be announced. This certification will be valid upto March 31, 2023.





TNPCB also sent a communication to the Chief Educational Officer, Chennai, to widely publicise the scheme. The Officer has also been requested to direct all schools to ensure that students who cycle to schools wear helmets. The use of student volunteers (NCC/NSS/Scouts and Guides) to regulate traffic at the gates has also been sought. The Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and the Commissioner of Police, have also been asked to make roads safer for students. The TNPCB has also suggested that ‘student hour’ be declared between 8 to 9 am and 3 to 4 pm for traffic on all working days.