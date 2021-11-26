Will revisit Rs 8 lakh criterion for EWS quota in NEET-PG: Govt

New Delhi :

The government told the top court that a committee would be constituted to ascertain the criteria and the exercise would be completed in four weeks. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria scientifically for the EWS category.





The bench recorded the submission and said, “Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, who appears on behalf of the Union of India with K M Nataraj, ASG states that the Union government has taken a considered decision to revisit the criteria for determining the economically weaker sections in terms of the provisions of the explanation to Article 15 of the Constitution inserted by the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act 2019”. The top court also recorded the submission, “a period of four weeks would be required for this exercise and pending its conclusion, the date for counselling shall stand postponed.”