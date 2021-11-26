COVID-19: Tamil Nadu logs 739 new cases, 17 deaths

Chennai :

TN’s TPR remained at 0.7 per cent with Tiruppur and Krishnagiri recording the highest of 1.5 per cent each. Chennai recorded 0.9 per cent. There were 8,442 active cases on Thursday.





The State notified 17 deaths, including the highest of three each in Chennai and Coimbatore. As many as seven deaths were reported in private hospitals and 10 in government facilities, taking the toll to 36,432.





A total of 764 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,78,371. As many as 1,01,738 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.