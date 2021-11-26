Theni GH nurse found dead with injuries

A 43-year-old staff nurse, who was employed in Andipatti Government Hospital in Theni district, was found dead with injuries in a house on Thursday.
Madurai: The victim has been identified as Selvi, wife of Suresh, resident of Pappammalpuram near Andipatti. The victim suffered fatal head injuries and her face was swollen and smashed, sources said. Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare inspected the spot and the Andipatti police held enquiries with neighbours. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Selvi resided alone at house, while her husband Suresh was engaged in catering service in Dindigul along with their two children. Unable to reach his wife Suresh alerted his relatives who broke open the door to find Selvi lying dead in the pooja room.
