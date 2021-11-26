Kin gets double-life for marrying minor in Tirupur

A court in Tirupur awarded double life imprisonment to a man for raping and marrying a 14-year-old girl in 2016.
Coimbatore: According to the prosecution, the accused, who is a relative to the girl, had forcibly raped her. He and his parents threatened the family of the victim and arranged for the marriage on February 17, 2016. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint against the man in Udumalpet and police booked him and his parents under the Pocso Act. The Mahila Court Judge VP Sugandhi on Wednesday awarded the man double life, seven years RI for criminally intimidating the minor girl and two years’ RI for child marriage, besides imposing a fine of Rs 30,000. His parents were also slapped with two years RI, while the girl’s parents and the man’s aunt were acquitted. The court has also directed the state to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the girl.
Conversations