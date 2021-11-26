One more engg counselling session by DOTE

The Higher Education Department has decided to conduct one more counselling session for the vacant engineering seats arising after students not joining the colleges by taking up some other courses.
Chennai: The DOTE has suggested that vacant seats arise out of students either not joining their allotted seats or discontinuing after joining in the college can be filed by another phase of counselling. In an official government order, the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department D Karthikeyan said the government after careful examination, have decided to accept the request of the DOTE to conduct a second phase of counselling for those students already registered and did not get their required choice.
