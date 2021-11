A special court in Coimbatore on Thursday granted two-day custody of a private school teacher to inquire in connection with the suicidal death of a 17-year-old girl due to sexual abuse.

K Mithun Chakravathy (File Photo) Coimbatore : Inspector Masutha Begum submitted a petition before the special court to try cases registered under the Pocso Act in Coimbatore seeking five-day custody of K Mithun Chakravathy. Tight police security was in place anticipating trouble from a large number of people.