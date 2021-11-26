Stalin launches pension scheme for 1.01L people

Chennai :

After the DMK came to power, applications for pension schemes were received and 1.01 lakh were found to be eligible after scrutiny. Out of the total, 48,077 beneficiaries were selected under Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, 28,209 were selected under destitute widow pension scheme and 14,739 beneficiaries were chosen under differently-abled pension scheme. Apart from these, beneficiaries were also selected under other schemes such as Chief Minister’s farmers’ protection scheme, deserted women pension scheme, pension to unmarried poor women above 50 years and for Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps.





Already, 33.31 lakh were getting pension under various schemes and the state has allotted Rs 4,807.56 crore for the schemes in 2021-22.





Allow flights to Singapore, Malaysia





Meanwhile, the Chief Minister urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to allow temporary flight services and help the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia facing difficulties in coming to India.





“Tamils, who have permanent residentship of Singapore and Malaysia and others, who came to India during the pandemic period are facing hardship on their return journey due to non-availability of direct flight services. Due to the lack of agreement of temporary ‘Air Transport Bubble’ between Singapore and Malaysia they have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden,” said Stalin, in a DO letter.