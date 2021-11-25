Scrap order insisting 18 per cent GST on mark sheets, demands OPS

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday demanded Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and ensure that the proposed 18% GST for students availing the services of Anna University is scrapped. In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that Anna University had recently issued a circular to its affiliated Institutions informing them 18% GST will be applicable for the services rendered by the educational institutions. As per the new circular students will now have to pay 18% more to avail mark sheets, revaluation of mark sheets, transfer certificates and Bonafide certificates.





Already parents are forced to pay a huge sum of fees and this 18% GST will be an additional burden on the students pursuing higher education. The ADMK leader also urged the chief minister to instruct the GST Council authorities on this issue and make sure that students are not charged are levied taxes for availing the educational services rendered by the premier University.





The Goods and Service tax came into force in 2017 and it has been 4 years since the Act was enacted, but the sudden circular of Anna University has created unease among the student community setting a bad presidence.





Further, the AIADMK has been demanding the educational institutions to slash the fees and charges collected by them and this circular is a rude shock as it will escalate the financial burden of parents.





This circular if implemented will drain parents and their financial resources. Several parents have taken educational loans to ensure the completion of their children's studies and adding another 18 per cent GST on educational services will have an adverse effect on fee-paying parents, OPS said.





CM Stalin should intervene and take steps to roll back the controversial circular on GST for mark sheets, the statement added.