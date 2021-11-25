5.09 lakh vaccinated during mega vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu today

Chennai :

So far, 76.23 people are vaccinated with at least one dose and 40.31 people have been completely vaccinated in Tamil Nadu.





Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan instructed the district administration officials and Greater Chennai Corporation officials to urge those unvaccinated or due or overdue for the second dose to get vaccinated as the Tamil Nadu COVID-19 deaths data indicates the risk of an unvaccinated person dying because of Covid is 3.5 times higher when compared to a vaccinated person.





He stated that about 95 per cent COVID deaths in past three months were among the unvaccinated people or those who had not taken the second dose of the vaccine.





As per the data available on deaths for the month of August, September and October 2021, 2011 persons died of COVID-19 and around 84 per cent, which is about 1675 deaths, had happened in unvaccinated persons and 11 per cent (227 deaths) were recorded in those who did not take the second dose.





He added that Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Chennai, Chengalpattu and surrounding areas are still witnessing an increase in the cases. While Coimbatore and Tiruppur have shown the stagnant and erratic trends, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy and Cuddalore had challenges earlier. Incidentally, even now Kerala continues to report cases and all districts bordering Kerala need to be on alert due to frequent travel and movement of persons.





"With a decline in the number of active cases, people have stopped taking the disease and the preventive measures seriously but with relaxations in place and cases have come down we have to aim for virus suppression and prevent resurgence. At this stage, it would be extremely important to follow the five-fold strategy of Covid appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination," the health secretary said.