Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal unlikely, heavy rains expected in TN

Chennai :

Officials from the Regional Meteorological Centre said that the low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around 29th November, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 29th November and 30th November and Tamil Nadu is likely to receive isolated heavy rains in some districts.





Meanwhile, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is expected in Kanniyakumari, Delta districts, Karaikal, Cuddalore and Ariyalur. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest Coastal Tamilnadu, South Tamilnadu and Puducherry.





In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy and thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and and 25 degree Celsius respectively.