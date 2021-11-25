16 Tamil Nadu firms face CBI probe over fraud in duty draw back claim

Chennai :

The companies had fraudulently claimed various amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.28 crore in various periods.





Hot Ice Industries, Annis International, PEC Multitrading & Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, BSR Apparels, Sam Agencies and Carona Industries Pvt Ltd, Phoenix Clothing Company, AK Exports , P G C Corporation Limited, Shiffin Exports, Grain Impex, Gallant Exports, Sai Vigna Garments, Aaradhana Shipping Agencies. Evergreen Exports and Phoenix Apparels Sourcing allegedly entered into criminal conspiracy with unknown officials of Customs department and in pursuance of the conspiracy

the said firms had claimed fraudulent duty drawback amounts by showing fictitious exports of goods. Information reveals that subsequent to availing the duty drawbacks, the above said firms had not received any foreign remittances as corresponding export proceeds to their bank accounts and thereby cheated the Govt. of India, noted CBI FIR.

Among the 16 firms, Phoenix Apparel Sourcing had claimed over Rs 1.28 crore and Gallant Export had claimed Rs 1.26 crore as duty drawback in fraudulent manner , CBI FIR said.





The fraudulent claims had reported between the year 2014 and 2018 at various times by different companies.





CBI has registered cases under Section of IPC 120 b (criminal conspiracy ) and IPC 420 (cheating ) along with provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.