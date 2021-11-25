3L inoculated door-to-door in TN villages, says Minister

Chennai :

“The State is also taking steps to reach the target of vaccinating 100% of the eligible population for single-dose by November end through mega vaccination camps,” the Minister said after donating an oxygen generator to the Government Stanley Hospital on behalf of a private company.





According to him, at least 76% of people have got their first dose and second dose penetration has reached 40%. In Tamil Nadu, till date, 6.71 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered. The Minister added that private hospitals have vaccinated 27,19,707 people so far. He also said that officials have been instructed to provide the vaccination certificate without any error.





The State government is, meanwhile, planning to establish special wards for senior citizens at district government general hospitals and medical college hospitals. Government hospital officials have been instructed to provide treatment immediately for elderly people without attenders and not waste time by waiting for patient’s details.





Pointing out that is the first time in India that 1,500 students will be admitted at medical colleges this year in Tamil Nadu, Subramanian said that admission for rural students under the 7.5 percent reservation quota will be given more weightage compared to last year.





The Minister said that 4,483 people have been tested for dengue so far, 513 patients are being treated in government hospitals, and around six deaths have been recorded.