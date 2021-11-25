Covid-19: Kovai remains on top with 117 new cases

The number of new COVID cases has slightly increased from 741 to 744 in one day on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the State reached 27,22,506.
Chennai: Coimbatore continues to record the highest number at 117, followed by 115 in Chennai, 81 in Erode, 62 in Tiruppur and 59 in Chengalpattu. The in TN stands at 0.7 per cent, where Tiruppur recorded 1.4 per cent; Coimbatore and Namakkal, 1.3 per cent each; Chengalpattu, 1.2 per cent; and Salem, 1.1 per cent. The State notified 14 more deaths, taking the total to 36,415. A total of 26,77,607 people have recovered from COVID in the State after 782 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Wednesday. As many as 1,01,624 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, over three lakh people got vaccinated in a single day through the door-to-door vaccination campaign in TN villages on Tuesday, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after donating an oxygen generator to the Government Stanley Hospital on behalf of a private company.
