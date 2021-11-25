Thu, Nov 25, 2021

Applications invited for archaka training

Published: Nov 25,202104:53 AM

After appointing non-brahmin priests in temples managed by HR and CE, the state has revived the one-year archaka training course for all caste people with Ranganatha Swamy Temple at Srirangam inviting applications from students hailing from the ‘Vaishnava sect’.

Srirangam Temple (File Photo)
Chennai: According to a notification issued by the temple, the applicants should be aged between 14 and 24 and should be Hindu following the Vaishnava sect. The minimum educational qualification is Class 8 pass. Those selected for the course should compulsorily stay at the training institute and they would be provided free food, uniform and staying facility with a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000. The applications can be downloaded from www.srirangam.org and hrce.tn.gov.in. The filled-in applications should be sent to Joint Commissioner/Executive Officer, Ranganatha Swamy Temple, Srirangam - 620006.

