Thu, Nov 25, 2021

Additional Rs 15 cr for Kalaignar library in Madurai

Published: Nov 25,202104:49 AM

The state issued a Government Order (GO) allotting an additional Rs 15 crore for Kalaignar memorial library to be constructed in Madurai, taking the total estimated cost for the library to Rs 114 crore.

Former Tamil Nadu CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi (File Photo)
Madurai: According to the order, out of Rs 15 crore, Rs 10 crore would be allotted for purchasing books, magazines, e-books and research magazines and Rs 5 crore would be used for purchasing technical equipment for the library. Already the state allotted Rs 99 crore to construct a seven floor building for the library on New Natham Road in Madurai.

