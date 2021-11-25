Kovai suicide case: Principal gets bail

A special court in Coimbatore on Wednesday granted conditional bail to principal of a private school arrested in connection with the suicide of a 17-year-old girl.
Coimbatore: The principal Meera Jackson was arrested by Coimbatore city police under Pocso Act for failing to act upon the complaint of sexual harassment raised by the victim against a teacher. G Kulasekaran, Sessions Judge, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Pocso Act, granted bail to the principal. He also ordered her to give away a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.
