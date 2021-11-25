Thu, Nov 25, 2021

Minister Mahesh warns schools from collecting full fee

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi warned the private schools not to force the students to pay the complete fee on a single payment.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (File Photo)
Thiruchirapalli: If found, the school collecting fee in such a manner, stringent action would be initiated against the particular school, he said on Wednesday. Since, over 5 lakh more students have been admitted at government schools across the state in 2021-22 academic year, “The officials are instructed to inspect all the government schools and submit a report about the available infrastructure and they would be developed as per the requirement,” the Minister said.

