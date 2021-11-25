Minister Mahesh warns schools from collecting full fee

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi warned the private schools not to force the students to pay the complete fee on a single payment.
Thiruchirapalli: If found, the school collecting fee in such a manner, stringent action would be initiated against the particular school, he said on Wednesday. Since, over 5 lakh more students have been admitted at government schools across the state in 2021-22 academic year, “The officials are instructed to inspect all the government schools and submit a report about the available infrastructure and they would be developed as per the requirement,” the Minister said.
