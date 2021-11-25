Sexual abuse: Ariyalur teacher, HM held

A school teacher from Ariyalur, who was charged in a sexual harassment case, was arrested under Pocso Act on Wednesday while the headmaster who tried to protect him was also held.

Thiruchirapalli : Arul Selvan (35), a resident from Udayarpalayam, working as Tamil teacher in a Government Higher Secondary School in the locality had reportedly sexually harassed a Class 10 girl last month. The girl approached the headmistress Rajeswari (53) and complained against the teacher. But, Rajeswari failed to act on it. Meanwhile, on Tuesday Arul Selvan had attempted to molest a Class 8 girl and the headmistress had reportedly pacified the girl and tried to hush her. However, the parents and the residents who came to know about the incident came to the school and staged a protest demanding action against the Tamil teacher and headmistress. A police team rushed there and registered a case under various sections, including Pocso Act against Arul Selvan and Rajeswari and arrested the duo. CEO Raman and District Child Protection Officer Durai Murugan held separate inquiries.