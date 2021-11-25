PMK presses for caste census like Andhra Pradesh

Welcoming the move of Andhra Pradesh government to pass a resolution for caste census, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to pass a similar resolution demanding caste census in the Assembly.
Chennai: “PMK is always in favour of caste census and has been stressing the Central government to take a caste census for several years. Caste census cannot be avoided,” he said. AP on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to undertake caste census for OBCs.
Conversations