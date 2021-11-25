Pipelines damaged, water supply to Vellore affected

Vellore :

Corporation Commissioner C Sankaran said, “the floods have damaged the pipes supplying drinking water to the town and repairs would be effected by TWAD Board once the level in the Palar dwindled allowing workers to enter the river.”





Till then water was being supplied from the Corporation’s head works located in the Ponnai river some distance away. Private tankers are also making a quick buck taking advantage of the situation, said Vellore Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy.





Zone II assistant commissioner Madhivanan told DT Next that in addition to the Ponnai source, ponds and tanks on government land were being used to supply water to Alamelumangapuram on the Vellore – Chennai NH on the outskirts of the town. Elaborating he said, “we also plan to install pipes from the tank atop the Sathuvachary hills and thus supply adjoining areas.” Asked about funds he said “this is not an issue as the revenue and disaster management department has okayed funding to necessary areas.”





However, sources revealed that not only Vellore, many urban habitations which have pipes on Palar river bed have now found them to be washed away by the heavy floods.





Fingers are crossed as more rain has been forecast and the question on many residents’ mind is when the level in Palar will go down for effecting repairs to the damaged drinking water pipelines.