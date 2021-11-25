Farm wells go missing near Ambur in Palar basin

Vellore :

Sources, said, the farm well was owned by two brothers Srinivasan and Ravi who on their 5-acre land raised coconut in 4 acres and fodder and banana in half acre each. The entire area was watered by a 60-year-old huge farm well which was 100 feet deep and had a diameter of 40 feet. The well suddenly convulsed within itself puling in nearby sand and appeared black in colour due to heavy rains and floods.





The sudden disappearance of well would create trouble in the long run. “It is alright now for the present as the rain has left stagnant pools of water in many areas which can be used by cattle, but when the rains ease off and summer starts then we will face problems” said Ravi.





Enquiries revealed that similar incidents had occurred due to heavy and continuous rain in three other areas nearby.





Locals and neighbours who came to see the missing well which created flutter in the area said, “only the government could help by providing compensation, but till date no official has bothered to inspect the site.