More rains coming: Tiruvarur on alert as most water bodies nearly full

Tiruvarur Collector P Gayathri Krishnan said, since there is heavy downpour, there are possibilities of floods in rivers, lakes and high tides in the sea and so the people are instructed not to go near the water bodies to take selfie or bathing.





“All the water bodies are 90 per cent full and so the water level may overflow any and this would pose threat to life and so the people should be aware of the situation,” said the Collector.





The Collector also urged the people residing in the low lying areas to move to safer places immediately and not to house the cattle in the places where water may not recede. She urged the people to take safe custody of the important documents, including Aadhaar and ration cards while moving to relief camps.





She urged the people to stock essential items for at least a week and ensure availability of LPG refilled cylinders, candles, matchboxes, medicines and milk powders. “At the same time, the people should wear masks and be in clean environment,” she added.





Holiday for schools





Meanwhile, the district administration declared one-day holiday for Tiruvarur schools following heavy rain warning on Thursday.



