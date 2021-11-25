Tamil Nadu seeks Rs 4,626 cr as flood relief

Chennai :

After completing their three-day inspections at various flood-affected areas in the state, both the Central teams, comprising seven members, met and briefed Chief Minister MK Stalin about the details of their visits.





The government officials also made a presentation to the team and explained the additional damages caused by the recent spell and demanded Rs 1,996 crore in addition to the already demanded Rs 2,629 crore.





“Already, the state had demanded Rs 2,629.29 crore from the Centre to carry out relief works in various districts ravaged by rains in October and November. However, after re-examining the damages it has been found out that the state needed an additional compensation of Rs 1,996.5 crore, which included Rs 521.28 crore for temporary restoration works and Rs 1,475.22 crore for permanent restoration works,” said the sources in Secretariat.





After the meeting, members of the Central team, while addressing reporters, said that they inspected various flood affected parts in the state and assured that a report about their inspection and damages would be submitted to the Central government at the earliest to ensure that adequate financial assistance was sanctioned to the state.





CM reviews rain preparedness with Collectors





After the meeting with the Central team, Stalin held a meeting with District Collectors about the preparedness of the districts in the wake of RMC’s report on a possible low pressure area that may head towards the state’s coast by the end of the month.





Stalin instructed them to be ready with relief materials and to ensure that people living in low lying areas were vacated before the downpour.