Central team meets Stalin after visiting TN's rain-hit areas

Chennai :

Stalin said that he had apprised the Central team of the damages and losses in the state due to incessant rains and floods and had requested enough funds to take up the interim work in the affected areas.

The central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, Rajiv Sharma, had travelled extensively in rain-affected areas and had split into two teams to study the rain impact.

It is expected to give its report to the Home Ministry's Disaster Management Department to arrive at a figure for interim relief to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The decision, according to sources in the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department, will be taken within 15 days.