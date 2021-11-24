TN govt to set up digital libraries in state-run Arts and Science colleges

Chennai :

At present, about two lakh students are studying in about 150 government and government-aided Arts and Science colleges across the State.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the Directorate of Collegiate Education has been entrusted to digitalise all the libraries and interconnect all the colleges so that all the students could access each and every information.





"The government has already started digital libraries in as many as 17 colleges and ten more libraries will be established in Vyasarpadi in Chennai, Paramakudi, Dharmapuri, Musiri, Ariyalur, Kumbakonam, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Dindigul, and Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 1 crore," he added.





According to him, digitisation of all the libraries in 150 government Arts and Science colleges would be completed in a few months. The official pointed out that the government's decision came against the backdrop of the decline in visits to conventional libraries and students prefer to access information and read content without visiting a library in person.





Stating that a library cuts short the time and effort one would put into visiting a conventional library and finding the right book, he said the proposed digitalization will have options like in-built content search with only a few keywords or titles, searching for what students need from thousands of resources becomes easy.





"The proposed project will also have real-time interactions where students could clarify their doubts then and there", he said adding that the digital libraries would be updated regularly.





The official also said that there would be tie-ups with the publishers to allow digital libraries to make the latest editions and magazines accessible to the reader and help engage readers by providing access to the latest publications.





"All the students will be getting login ID after they register to access the online books", he said. Faculty members will also be included as the members, he added.