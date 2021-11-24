Wed, Nov 24, 2021

Four-month-old gaur rescued from tank in Coonoor

Published: Nov 24,202107:08 AM

A gaur, which slipped into a tank in an estate near Coonoor in The Nilgiris, was rescued by the Forest Department on Tuesday.

Representative image.
Coimbatore:
The barely four-month-old gaur fell into the ground level tank, left opened with a few feet of water. On receiving information, a joint team of around 15 staff from forest, fire and Rescue service and Police department commenced the rescue operation. The gaur was tied to a rope and lifted out. It was treated for minor injuries and allowed to rejoin its herd that was waiting a little distance away.

