Madurai Periyar bus stand almost ready

Madurai :

Speaking to reporters after a review meet the MP said that they are waiting for traffic clearance, which’s expected in a week or two. Once approved, the Periyar bus stand would be back in operation, he added. ‘Sangam’ parks would come up at four locations, including along Vaigai riverbanks and Kalpalam in Madurai, he said. P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, said Madurai would transform into a new city with latest developments in five years and the Chief Minister during his approaching schedule in Madurai would announce a slew of developments for the city.