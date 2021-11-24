Wed, Nov 24, 2021

Tanker crew on stir over worker’s death

Tanker lorry crew staged a protest against Bharat Petroleum unit in Karur demanding proper medical facilities with the body of a worker who died without timely treatment during the duty hours on Monday night.

Representative image.
Thiruchirapalli:
Selvamani (59), a resident from Jayankondam, working as a cleaner in a tanker lorry attached to Bharat Petroleum (BP) filling facility at Athur developed chest pain on Monday night, but the officials allegedly refused to provide them an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Subsequently, Selvamani died without treatment. The workers, including the lorry drivers bound for Karur, Dindigul, Salem, Tiruchy and Erode staged a protest.

