Tanker crew on stir over worker’s death

Thiruchirapalli :

Selvamani (59), a resident from Jayankondam, working as a cleaner in a tanker lorry attached to Bharat Petroleum (BP) filling facility at Athur developed chest pain on Monday night, but the officials allegedly refused to provide them an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Subsequently, Selvamani died without treatment. The workers, including the lorry drivers bound for Karur, Dindigul, Salem, Tiruchy and Erode staged a protest.